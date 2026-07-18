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Eric Johnson's avatar
Eric Johnson
4hEdited

I post some writing on Deviant Art website, just some fanfics for a niche audience. I get messages from scammers pretty much weekly, telling me how much they enjoyed my story. Eventually, the conversation turns to how they want to make a comic book or animation from my story... for a fee.

AI gives them the ability to comment on characters and plotlines as if they are real fans, who read and understand the stories.

To be honest, it's quite discouraging once it hits a tipping point where the most eloquent and extensive feedback you get ends up being insincere, artificial, and manipulative.

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
40m

I had a couple of "wrong number" texts which quickly turned into invitations to get to know one another. Same formula each time, but different details. I assumed scam and blocked them after the request to get together, but it never occurred to me they might be AI-scripted or even AI-sent. Sometime in the last year, a month or so apart.

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