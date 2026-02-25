David Friedman’s Substack

Frank
2dEdited

Agree, agree. However, what is going on I think is simpler than a horseshoe and it's happened before. This is a fight about a word -- liberal -- and it mirrors the fight about another word -- the Left, which was ignited by Joe Stalin and his Third International, who called everyone to his right "right deviationists". [That included a bona fide communist like Bucharin, who was executed after a show trial in 1938.] The Social Democrats became social fascists and the National Socialists were deemed right wingers, even though they were both clearly left wingers. We owe our dictionary to Joe Stalin!

You rightly point out that Sunstein et al are calling themselves liberal on account of Trump being President. However, what happened is that Sunstein's liberals have moved so far left that Trump is closer to a classical liberal position than the liberals are, probably ever were. [I know that Trump is not a classical liberal, but neither are Sunstein et al.]

Just as the progressives stole our word "liberal" in the '20s and '30's this latest play with words is theft. It's all quite deliberate -- change the dictionary and raise our consciousness!

ETA: Here is a lovely cartoon that depicts what happened. The cartoonist even uses the word "liberal".

https://www.realityslaststand.com/p/my-political-journey

The "me" in the cartoon could almost be me.

MostlyCredibleHulk
1d

I don't think "the rise of Donald Trump" would have existed if not the rise of illiberal left and its ideological takeover of the Democratic party. If you look at many Trump positions, he is not so far from where Democrats were 20 or 30 years ago on a vast array of issues. However, since then things changed, a lot, and traditional Republicans could not provide any comprehensible answer to the challenge that the excesses of illiberal progressivism provided. Neither Libertarians or classical liberals could provide any solution, at least any practical solution - they could talk about how everything would be better if only we returned to classical liberal ideals (and they might be entirely correct, in theory), but they had zero practical recipes about how to make it so, and about 1% of the vote.

Thus, the rise of Donald Trump. Anybody who didn't like what was happening in the last 20 years in the country, had very little practical choice. Democrats are not willing to change, and old Republicans can't force them to change by threatening to take power from them otherwise - because they couldn't take any power anymore. Why is that is another question, but for now I think it's enough that Trump - with his right-illiberal MAGA coalition - could fight left-illiberals, and nobody else could. I don't know if it were possible, theoretically, to have some other movement arise, not right-illiberals, to serve the same goal - but in reality, there was none on offer. And it is not entirely obvious to me if it's actually possible - in practice - to construct a political movement that could successfully take on illiberal progressivism - without incorporating at least some illiberal elements. If the illiberal progressivism is willing to wield the immense power of bureaucratic state, combined with immense power of enforced cultural alignment - what the liberal alternative would be wielding to defend itself from being reduced to 1% of the vote?

