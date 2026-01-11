AMA Tuesday
I plan to make my next post an AMA (Ask Me Anything). Put questions in the comment thread to this post. I will try to answer as many as I can.
Anyone Want a Talk In Europe In April?
I will be attending Libertycon in Madrid from April 24th to 26th and plan to make it part of a two week speaking trip, schedule to be determined. If you would like a talk let me know.
What is your favorite memory of growing up as the son of Milton Friedman?
I vaguely remember that you argued somewhere that an unregulated competitive banking system would, under some conditions, produce the optimum quantity of money as defined by Milton Friedman (i.e., the quantity that produces a zero nominal interest rate). Did you make such an argument and if so, can you repeat it and/or point to a reference?