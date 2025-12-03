Anyone in Chile or Argentina want a talk?
march 2026
It looks as though I will be visiting both countries this coming March.
A large sample of past talks.
Chilean living in NC, USA.
Try to get in touch with Axel Kaiser from the FPP. I've followed him since before gaining notoriety, not necessarily an academic but smart, influential, and excellent popularizer of libertarian ideas.
Aside from that, here's some good reading that I feel you would find interesting:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/El_ladrillo?utm_source=perplexity
https://archive.org/details/el-ladrillo/mode/1up
(couldn't find an English version, but with technology nowadays, shouldn't be too difficult to find a way to translate it)
