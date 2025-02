I am going to be in Prague April 26-27 to speak at LibertyCon Europe, plan to make it part of a European speaking trip, probably for about two weeks. My standard terms are expenses plus an interested audience. For an extensive sample of talks I have given in the past, see: http://www.daviddfriedman.com/MyTalks/MyRecentTalks.html.

I will work out a schedule on the basis of where and when people want talks.