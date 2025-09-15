David Friedman’s Substack

Geran Kostecki
18h

"Looking at Fig 1 in the quoted article, pH rises from 7.4 nineteen thousand years ago to 7.87 eleven thousand years ago, declines to 7.76 nine thousand years ago, rises to 7.9 six thousand years ago. It is currently 8.04 and falling by about .017/decade. If it has been going up and down that routinely it is unlikely that the current gradual decrease will have drastic effects."

I don't disagree with your overall skepticism, but your logic here is sloppy. A (7.87-7.4)/(19k-11k years) pH change is 0.0007 pH per decade, orders of magnitude slower than 0.017/decade currently.

Daniel Hill's avatar
Daniel Hill
18h

There was an alternative explanation for the Great Barrier Reef's decline - phosphate runoff from agricultural fertilisers. And when the government cracked down on that, the reef recovered...

