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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
2h

When a bureaucrat cannot pocket government money as direct personal profit, they maximize their utility through non-pecuniary benefits—often referred to in economics as "bureaucratic fat" or "perquisites" (perks).

To improve their quality of living and status, the bureaucrat will deploy the $1 million on:

Physical Comforts: Upgrading to luxurious office spaces, buying high-end ergonomic furniture, or installing premium interior decor.

Professional Luxury: Upgrading travel arrangements to first-class, booking expensive multi-day conferences at resort destinations, and hiring personal drivers or security details.

Empire Building: Hiring more staff and assistants. While this increases output marginally, its primary utility to the bureaucrat is elevating their prestige, reducing their personal workload, and making them look more powerful.

Technological Status Symbols: Purchasing top-of-the-line, cutting-edge tech infrastructure, even if the current mission does not strictly require it.

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Boring Radical Centrism's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism
4h

My intuition is that sometimes having a large budget for a sake of a large budget is desirable even when only wasted on stuff like paper because it's more prestigious. For example, at a dinner party, you can brag about how big your budget is or how many people you direct.

But other times certainly you are right and the bureaucrats are more concerned with massaging the budget to get themselves more direct perks.

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