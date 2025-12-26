David Friedman’s Substack

Thomas L. Knapp
18h

"Executing an innocent defendant is a bad thing but perhaps less bad than letting two innocent victims be killed or locking up three innocent defendants for the rest of their lives."

The problem with that formulation is the word "letting."

If I rob a bank in a novel way, that may spur a number of banks to improve their security systems so as to prevent the use of that method in the future.

But if I don't do so I'm not "letting" other potential bank robbers who come up with the method independently rob those other banks that didn't prepare for it -- I'm not responsible for those other robbers or their robberies.

I'm against the death penalty because I'm against unlimited government -- and power of life and death over disarmed prisoners is unlimited government.

Philippe DARREAU
15h

From a European perspective, the American stance is a moral contradiction laid bare: the state claims the right to kill in the name of justice while citizens claim the right to kill in the name of freedom. On one hand, human life is declared forfeitable after a fallible trial; on the other, it is exposed daily to lethal force without trial at all, sanctified by an eighteenth-century amendment treated as untouchable scripture.

This is not a coherent philosophy. It is a culture of legalized violence. Europe learned—at immense cost—that when the state kills and weapons circulate freely, justice does not prevail. Fear does. Bias does. Arbitrary power does. The United States, by contrast, persists in calling “liberty” what looks, from this side of the Atlantic, like a civilizational failure: a society that has not rejected violence, only redistributed it—sometimes to the executioner, sometimes to the neighbor.

defending both the death penalty and widespread gun ownership is not about protecting life. It is about institutionalizing its disposability, then absolving oneself with abstract principles. Europe chose to disarm both the state and the citizen. America chose to arm them both. The outcomes are visible, measurable, and grimly repetitive.

