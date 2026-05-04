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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
4h

“the use of e-cigarettes is not risk-free.”

Is anything risk-free? When did that become the standard for restricting liberty of choice?

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DroughtBee's avatar
DroughtBee
6h

Weed actually has very diverse delivery mechanisms as well. Smoking leads at 77% of people who have gotten high on THC in some way, edibles at 37%, vaping at 35%, dabbing at 15%, with topicals, sublingual, and pills all in single digits. https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s42238-025-00283-x

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