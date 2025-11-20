David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Governology's avatar
Governology
21m

Forced eugenics is one of those things that might be interesting to think about when it might be appropriate to do it, if not for the likelihood that in the near future voluntary genetic engineering vastly outmatches any possible benefits from forced eugenics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Alephwyr's avatar
Alephwyr
36m

The Catholic church is like a dormant volcano in respect to successfully avoiding premature overcommitment. It's not a universally present virtue in their history. It won't be a universally present virtue in their future.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture