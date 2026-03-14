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Tim Starr's avatar
Tim Starr
5h

Another aspect of it is job security for professors of useless subjects.

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Steeven's avatar
Steeven
4h

I guess it's hard to explicitly say that you're indoctrinating people without failing to actually indoctrinate them. The problem with our modern indoctrination as opposed to Chinese indoctrination is that there are multiple competing groups trying to indoctrinate you, and since there isn't strict control over classroom materials, individual teachers can make choices about the kind of indoctrination they do.

I remember from college that the best way to get an A from my economics professor was to be an ancap libertarian, the best way to get an A in social studies was to talk about how wonderful equality was and so on. I never feel like I learned a real ideology, I was just figuring out the idiosyncratic politics of my professor, then writing that into my essay

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