Frank
3h

My favorite argument against intelligent design is that if there had been intelligent design what makes anybody think the designer would have come up with us?

Sam Roth
4h

This reminds me of this old post warning about “surprising and suspicious convergence”: the idea that it’s usually unlikely the same action will be the best way to advance two very different goals, and if someone is arguing that their preferred action is in fact best on a number of different considerations, you should consider whether they may be biased.

https://forum.effectivealtruism.org/posts/omoZDu8ScNbot6kXS/beware-surprising-and-suspicious-convergence

9 more comments...

