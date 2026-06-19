David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Matthew Schinnell's avatar
Matthew Schinnell
10h

I still wear an analog wrist watch. I’m not interested it getting a smart watch or fitness tracker. My smartphone (which I use far more frequently than I like to admit) sits in my pocket when I’m not using it. My watch is a far more convenient device to know the time than my phone is. It may be an archaic “unitasker” but I like it.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Alephwyr's avatar
Alephwyr
12h

Lectures habituate one to thinking seriously while physically around other people. This has a lot of different significant effects. It fixes or filters out people with severe agoraphobia or other such limitations. It teaches what acting serious and attentive look like. It teaches time management. When I was in University I always made a point to sit in subject matter specific common areas because overhearing the conversations of other students is a huge positive externality, but you can also ask students things, or answer questions from other students. In particular, this was the most effective way to find out about common career trajectories, internships and job fairs, and other such things not contained in lectures or textbooks.

Reply
Share
6 replies
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture