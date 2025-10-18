David Friedman’s Substack

Sophrosyne
12h

My reply to Bork's argument is that subjective harms are a basis (in fact, I would say they are the only kind of harm) for a liability against the person who creates that harm. However, there being a harm is not sufficient to actually charge that liability. A harm also has to be sufficiently large for someone to hold a liability for it. In order to determine if the harm is sufficiently large, a legal process is required. Since legal processes are usually costly to perform, it must be expected that the harm would be at least larger than the cost of that process.

I don't expect the harms of the kind that involve the knowledge of someone's pornography use to be sufficiently large to overcome that requirement. And I expect a functioning judicial system would agree with that, limiting liability for harms below a certain level (this is also a solution to the continuum problem, by the way). I also suspect that the subjective harm from knowledge of past rape to be much higher than pornography use, and that a working court system would recognize this. None of that is guaranteed, but for me what is more important is that the legal system operates in a process that tends to internalize the external costs created by people's actions as determined by the people who participate in that process, rather than the system only working on harms that I personally consider important. The process is king.

Andy G's avatar
Andy G
10h

Kudos to you for the “This is a simulation” question.

Prior to your argument here, I have given precisely 0.0% credibility to the claims that we are living in a simulation.

Your logic here (or whoever came up with this example), however, is the first one that raises my belief in the possibility slightly - if infinitesimally - above zero!

