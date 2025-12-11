David Friedman’s Substack

Dave92f1
10h

Even if we sincerely believe a lie has good effects, eventually lies are discovered and discredit the liar. The resulting distrust generally has higher costs than the benefit from the lie.

That said, there do seem to be exceptions - people lie to children about Santa Claus (and in some cultures many other things). When the children grow up they discover the lies and then do the same to the next generation. They think the benefit to the child is worth the deception. (I don't but they don't listen to me.)

At least when authorities deal with adults, the long-term cost of deception seems very high; authorities have an interest in being trusted, and society has an interest in having trustworthy authorities.

If we assume authorities work for the good of society, they ought to be able to make the case for net-good actions without lying. If they can't, probably the costs exceed the benefits. If we take Public Choice into consideration, authorities may benefit from lies even if society doesn't.

Authorities who get caught in lies should be severely punished as a disincentive.

John Ketchum
3h

My parents, like other parents, told me Santa Claus brings children presents every Christmas, perhaps because they thought it would make me happy, in which case their claim was a noble lie. But on Christmas morning at the age of five I noticed some counterevidence, including the following: Mom's handwriting on a card addressed to me differed from Dad's but was the same as that of Santa Claus. We had no chimney, so the only way for Santa to get inside the house was through a door or window, all of which were locked. There were no sleigh tracks or reindeer tracks in the snow in the yard or on the roof. Santa's sleigh couldn't hold enough packages to give one to every child in town, much less the world. There was insufficient time for Santa to continuously refill his sleigh and deliver packages by making multiple trips to the North Pole and back. I debated with my parents about the existence of Santa Claus and won the debate. The noble lie had an unintended consequence: It taught me that I couldn't trust adults to tell the truth. As a result, I became an independent thinker. I regard that as a good consequence. Perhaps the noble lies authorities tell us have a similar consequence.

