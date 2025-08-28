David Friedman’s Substack

All other things being equal, and they are not, one might expect a relationship between the size of a state and the strength of its party versus the national party.

As a crude measure of state party, one might look at issues where the state party differs from its state's voters, it's state's same party voters, and the national party. The degree to which the state party thinks it can push anyway despite that might be a measure of its strength.

One could also look at fundraising, both total, compared to the money that flows from the state (whether through state parties or more directly) to the national party.

