William Marshall was a 12th century knight, born the fourth son of a minor baron during the civil war between Stephen of Blois and Matilda, before he died ruler of England as regent for the child king Henry III, in between one of the top tournament knights of western Europe. He is the first medieval knight for whom we have a biography, one written, unlike most of what we have from the period, from a non-clerical source. The following, based on that biography, gets some historical details wrong.

When Henry’s son was lost at sea He chose his daughter his heir to be And since succession is seldom tame Twice swore his nobles to back her claim. But Stephen of Blois, his sister’s son, Beat Matilda in the race to run Across the channel to London town And claim the kingdom and the crown. Through fifteen years of civil war The royal cousins battled sore, Ravaging England South to North While bishops and barons switched back and forth. Sir John the Marshal was Stephen’s man But after Matilda came to land He called to mind the oath he swore And loyally served her the rest of the war. When Stephen’s queen broke Winchester siege John fled the fight with his lady liege; His stand at the ford bought her time to fly, He saved the lady, lost an eye. Ten years later, John’s sentinels see An army coming for Newbury, A mighty host meets their staring eyes With Stephen leading, a grim surprise. At Newbury castle the first attack In a desperate fight was beaten back But supplies were few, the garrison small, By siege or storm it would surely fall. The constable bargained a day of grace To ask John’s leave to yield the place; Sir John prayed three to ask his liege To bring an army and lift the siege. For which he offered to agree, If it was found at the end of three That she could not come with sufficient might, He would yield the castle without a fight. King Stephen, when the terms were heard, Feared the Marshal might break his word, So as a pledge that it would be done Demanded young William, John’s younger son. The host went off for another fight And as soon as Stephen was out of sight, Expecting no help from his lady liege, John stocked the castle against a siege. When Stephen returned there met his sight A wall well manned and a gate shut tight, When he asked Sir John to keep his word This, I am told, is what he heard. “ I hold this castle for my liege; You have my leave to storm or siege. If I lose one son I still have his brother And hammer and anvil to forge me another.” They built a gallows to hang the boy. Young William thought it a clever toy, Young William wanted to play and swing, Which touched the heart of England’s King. It was proposed another day To send him home by trebuchet; Without a thought of fear or harm He climbed right up the throwing arm. It was by innocence, not art, Young William won proud Stephen’s heart And so survived to prove in time The rescue of the royal line. When Stephen's life and reign were done, His treaty heir Matilda's son, A second Henry held the crown That to his sons in turn passed down. When rebel barons held London town And the heir to France claimed the English crown King John on his deathbed gave William care Of England and its child heir. Earl of Pembroke and Leinster’s lord, At seventy years, with lance and sword, He made the French and the rebels run And saved the throne for a dead king’s son. William served five kings of the Angevin line, The last of the five a child of nine. Thanks to his loyal strength and skill English kings rule England still.