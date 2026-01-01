David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Read in the Substack app
Open app

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Bornander's avatar
William Bornander
6h

Love G.K. Chesterton...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
William H Stoddard's avatar
William H Stoddard
4h

I encountered "Lepanto" and others of his poems in Louis Untermayer's Modern British Poetry, which I read several times back in the sixties. I remember it as making excellent use of meter for storytelling effect. But I think my favorite of Chesterton's poems is "The Rolling English Road," not least for its charming theological conclusion—but also its second verse has a neat political point:

I knew no harm of Bonaparte and plenty of the Squire,

And for to fight the Frenchman I did not much desire;

But I did bash their baggonets because they came arrayed

To straighten out the crooked road an English drunkard made . . .

I just lately bought Chesterton's The Outline of Sanity (perhaps a poke at Wells's Outline of History?), which sets forth his case for distributism. I don't think distributism is as good an idea as Chesterton thought, but it has curious libertarian affinities. It's important that its goal is not to redistribute income, but to redistribute property, so that as many people as possible are small enterpreneurs. . . .

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture