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Daniel A. Nagy's avatar
Daniel A. Nagy
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The Western Village near Tordas in Hungary has a little bit of both of the things you describe (volunteer educating themselves and performers educating the public), but also a third one: a theme park for pure entertainment (e.g. two mechanical rodeo bulls) also serving as a backdrop for weddings and birthdays.

I think, it started out by a volunteer society buying out (or renting?) a filming set.

Another interesting venue of historical reenactment in Hungary are the Roman festivals (such as Florialia) reenacted in Aquincum. There is a gladiator school that performs for the public at such events but they train all year around as well as making garb and weapons for their own education and entertainment.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
2hEdited

The historical reenactment and recreation that interests me is railroading, both here and in Britain and Germany. Strangely, the corresponding railroads are called Heritage Railroads in American English [and Heritage Railways in British English], and Museum Railroads in German. A Museum Railroad in English is static. In German it operates. Same words; three of four different meanings. Go figure.

The reenactment is for the operators, and a few patrons. For the others it's about recreation, often including sightseeing..

It hardly counts to me if the locomotive is not steam. I can tolerate diesels and old electrics, just. It is vital for enjoyment for the train to have an operating dining car. It's something most of us can afford today, at least for a short distance, but hardly anybody could in the past. Therefore, I revel in dining cars.

I abhor high speed rail. When riding such, I just think of the subsidies. And nobody likes real dining cars anymore. Not much more than a snack bar at best, or food for the granola types at worst. All this was better in the 1920's, but who could afford it then?

I expect I'd like high speed rail in Japan. Hardly any subsidies and it looks like good food.

I like computers. I'd like them better if they were coal fired.

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