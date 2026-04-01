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DavesNotHere's avatar
DavesNotHere
4d

Anither similar account of the transition is How the Farmers Cahnged China by Kate Zhou. https://www.cato.org/sites/cato.org/files/serials/files/cato-journal/1996/11/cj16n2-8.pdf

Her story is that while the Communist Party leadership split into factions in a power struggle after Mao died, control slipped at the periphery. The changes happened because the leadership were too busy and too off balance to suppress them. Rather than initiating reforms, the leadership was trying to get things back under control while taking credit for good things. She tells a fairly classic tale of politicians running to get in front of a parade they had little to do with, and trying to steer it in a direction they were comfortable with.

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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
5dEdited

Amazingly, most Americans still think China is socialist. Yes, "Communist" is in the *name* of the ruling party. And they're kind of authoritarian. Not real bad tho. In some ways Chinese are freer than Americans. Certainly far less red tape and permission-needing.

Not socialist, not communist, and not totalitarian.

I find it hard to understand why so many Americans are anti-China these days.

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