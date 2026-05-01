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Steven Landsburg's avatar
Steven Landsburg
8h

There are of course multiple additional layers to this:

1) Having a good heart is partly a matter of luck, but also partly a matter of choice. If my heart is good, it might be partly because my diet and exercise regimens are good. So testing gives insurance companies an opportunity to reward good behavior.

2) Moreover, if my diet and exercise regimens are good, then I am more likely to be the sort of person who wears a seat belt and keeps my smoke alarm batteries up to date. A competitive insurance market will reward me for that as well --- but (assuming there's no other way to check up on my smoke alarms) only if I can present them with the results of my heart examination.

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Sophrosyne's avatar
Sophrosyne
7h

It is not obvious that a world where there is perfect knowledge about who has a bad heart, but it is uninsurable, is worse than the world where there is asymmetric knowledge of bad hearts and it is insurable.

Consider a world where nobody knew whether they were hungry or not, their hunger was random, and their body weight remained constant regardless of their calorie intake, but they died or were struck ill the next day if they didn't eat when they were hungry. Now in such a world, hunger would be insurable. But would that world be better than the current world? I would venture no.

In the current world, insurance exists because of uncertainty. It produces value only because of that uncertainty. I am willing to pay some money because of the chance I could get a heart attack. In a world where that uncertainty disappears, the specific value add that an insurance program gives is gone. If we legislate information asymmetry to make a bad heart insurable, it transforms insurance into a redistribution program, and creates externalities between the those with good hearts and those with bad hearts. Insurance would make only those with bad hearts better off, while those with good hearts will be worse off.

Consider the long-run effects of this. When the costs of something are insulated against, that thing is more desirable, other things equal. On the other hand, when getting a bad heart or having children with bad hearts costs more, people will do more to avoid that outcome. So redistribution to favor the less healthy ultimate incentivizes being unhealthy.

The cost of having a bad heart, when there can be certain knowledge of who has it, is information too, and information that is effectively destroyed or attenuated when we legislate insurable bad hearts into existence. With that, those who have or could have bad or worse hearts are made worse off because they can't take those costs into account themselves. So this scheme harms both those with good and with bad hearts. It makes everyone strictly worse off in the long run even if it appears to benefit one group at the expense of another in the short run.

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