David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steeven's avatar
Steeven
9h

There are other government policies which are de facto birth control such as car seat laws, easy calling of CPS, and high safety standards around children generally which make kids more expensive in money and time

Reply
Share
7 replies
Boring Radical Centrism's avatar
Boring Radical Centrism
3h

I think any explanation needs to deal with the odd chart shape of fertility.

https://www.statista.com/statistics/1033027/fertility-rate-us-1800-2020/

Declining since before 1800, plummeted hard in the great depression, picked back up in WW2 then peaked in 1960, then declines again, then stabilizes more or less.

Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture