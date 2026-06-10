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Charles Pick's avatar
Charles Pick
1d

I am the father of an adopted child and natural children both. I am an attorney but not a specialized adoption attorney. The cost of adoption is already about as low as it can be. A substantial portion of the cost is paying the birth mother’s living expenses for what may be months. Where reform perhaps should be directed is to limit the the baleful role of “adoption agencies” that act as market makers.

The other portion of the costs have to do with the birth mother’s constitutional rights to parent and other rights often created by statute to modify how the adoption contracts work. The role of an attorney for the birth mother is also tough to cut because otherwise it often drives the risk of the birth mother reneging on the contract too high. Because states tend to have interpreted the constitutional law on this issue to favor the rights of birth mothers to back out on adoption contracts with relative impunity (because her constitutional rights trump the contract rights of adoptive parents) the birth mothers usually need a lot of coaching and suasion to stick with the plan.

The shortage in the adoption market is more on the supply side. Many of the mothers who offer their children are drug addicts who will lose custody upon birth due to interactions with the criminal justice system. Some are already incarcerated. Others are more normal mothers who for various reasons want to give up their kids for adoption. All of them can take their pick among often-wealthy adoptive families eager to compete in a sort of beauty contest.

I think part of the shortage is due to cultural, sentimental, and political bias in favor of single motherhood in difficult circumstances. There are enough upper middle class and richer families looking to adopt to absorb a much larger proportion of the births of children in poverty. However the potential adoptive parents do not outbid the welfare state. Each new kid to a poor household on welfare is worth much more in benefits than most adoptive families would ever pay. So it remains a more niche practice than it would be otherwise. The government effectively pays moms who would otherwise choose adoption to raise their own children instead.

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Evan Þ's avatar
Evan Þ
1d

I think a large part of the problem is that we've reduced spaces for public interaction, and shamed people away from interacting with children in the ones that still do exist. It was only recently, when several of my friends had babies, that I realized how cute babies are - because until now, I've been looking on from a distance at most! I wouldn't be surprised if this's even more acute for women; I was just on a date with someone who was joking that she got baby fever when she started volunteering in the church nursery.

Plus, reduced spaces for public interaction makes it harder for people to find a mate, as many other writers have said.

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