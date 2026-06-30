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Frank's avatar
Frank
8h

Excellent food for thought!

I have two anecdotes along the lines of the post, one amusing, one not.

My English wife and I came to Yes, Minister late, maybe in the 1990's. My wife had a socialist streak in her from her upbringing, but she was rational enough to become more and more wary. One day she asked me if I thought the series was libertarian. I thought a second, and naively said "no, it's just about how the bureaucracy lives"!

There was a low level academic website I participated in for quite some years. I tried to give reasoned arguments, always soto voce, against many policies desired by the posters, especially in education and taxation. The arguments were ignored. Or the response was that of a two-year old -- I want more. It became more and more like talking to a brick wall, especially after Trump's victory.

I take from this last that David's idea of narrow casting classical liberalism to an audience would work only if the audience is not totally committed to the opposite already.

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Daniel A. Nagy's avatar
Daniel A. Nagy
8h

Chile may be the richest, but it is not the most liberal country in South America. I think, that distinction is held by Paraguay; still relatively poor but growing the fastest in the region. People from Chile are investing here.

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