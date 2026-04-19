David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TBri's avatar
TBri
3h

...A possible compromise might be to permit private prosecution only against government employees...

See the sci-fi novel by H. Beam Piper, Lone Star Planet.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/A_Planet_for_Texans

Reply
Share
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
3h

I recommend *Legal Systems Very Different From Ours* too. My only real complaint is it isn't long enough. My only trivial complaint is not knowing what the rationale was behind the Athenian rule that you could search someone's house only if you did it naked. Was it so the humiliation would prove you were serious, or was it to prevent you from planting evidence?

Pericles's loser pays doesn't go far enough. I would make losers pay all restitution -- not just attorney fees and court costs, but time off work, travel expenses, witnesses, every single thing the winner had to spend. It would go a long way towards discouraging frivolous complaints.

I would also redefine outlawry. If you don't pay your verdict debt, you are an outlaw and cannot file any complaint for less than your unpaid verdict debt. This allows the winner, neighbors, and the general public to steal from the outlaw, as long as they keep their thieving and ancillary damages to less than what the outlaw owes. It not only lets the public know who the outlaws are, it also encourages criminals to show remorse and convince their victims to convert the verdict debt into a loan repaid in installments.

This outlawry also slows down frivolous litigation. Whatever the vexatious litigator owes in verdict debt sets a bar for succeeding complaints, and each loss ramps it up, until the vexatious litigator runs out of room to litigate.

To reduce overcharging, I would prohibit dropping any charges once filed; take all to trial, or drop them, or negotiate the deal. Subtract the maximum charge for all acquitted charges from the actual sentencing; if it comes out negative, pay the defendant the difference from the prosecutor's budget. I believe most states have some standard formula for paying for wrongful convictions; use that.

One problem with selling torts is that the victim goes from being a victim with skin in the game to a witness who no longer has as much incentive to tell the truth. I don't mean outright perjury or selling out to the other side, but just lacking the same incentive as the victim wanting restitution.

Suppose it costs $1000 to prosecute each of those canned beans cases; the victims will still only get $10, but the beans company pays $1010 plus its own costs. Loser pays full restitution encourages the beans company to settle with as little fuss as possible without needing class action lawsuits or the victims to sell their cases.

This is a history of private prosecution in America and how the government came to monopolize criminal prosecution. It was entirely news to me. Apparently private prosecution was the norm until, more or less, after the Civil War.

https://www.cato.org/blog/marketplace-bureaucracy-evolution-private-prosecution-america)

I'd like to bring back tar and feathering and other vigilante pre-emptive justice, with the proviso that if the damage incurred by tar and feathering exceeds that which the victim previously inflicted on the vigilante, then the vigilante can be prosecuted for assault in the usual manner. If some bureaucrat holds up a project and costs the developer a million bucks, tar and feathers, or even a day in the stocks or pillory with locals throwing tomatoes and eggs, seems entirely appropriate.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture