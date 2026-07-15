David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Ketchum's avatar
John Ketchum
14h

What your essay highlights is that a reliable lie detector doesn’t increase truth; it increases epistemic resolution. It sharpens the boundary between what people believe and what they merely assert. But that boundary is exactly where most institutional dysfunction lives.

A society with subjective-truth detection would quickly discover that the real political skill isn’t lying; it’s self-deception. The people who rise fastest would be those most capable of manufacturing sincere belief on demand. In other words, the lie detector doesn’t eliminate political manipulation; it selects for a more psychologically integrated form of it.

That’s why the Comanche oath analogy is so interesting: it didn’t eliminate falsehood; it changed the cost structure of falsehood. A modern lie detector would do the same. It wouldn’t create a high-trust society; it would create one where trust is outsourced to a device and belief engineering becomes a competitive advantage.

The deepest consequence, I suspect, is that institutions would reorganize around the difference between truth, belief, and narrative coherence. And the people who can fuse those three — not the honest ones — would end up running the place.

Reply
Share
8 replies by David Friedman and others
Frank's avatar
Frank
13h

I wonder how much that would change anything if the use of a true lie detector were voluntary.

Presumably, the government would remain constrained by a right to privacy [knock on wood]. For private relationships it might become required by some parties. But already today, to get a mortgage loan one has to disclose a lot of information that is verifiable.

I suppose in relationships where intentions matter, it could be useful. College admissions come to mind [ha!], and marriage.

I toyed with a far narrower version of this idea ages ago, when I wondered what would happen if everyone were forced to wear a badge exhibiting their net worth. Colleges, potential spouses, and financial marketeers would surely be interested! But aside from that, I doubt everyday life would change much. Reduces search costs? :-)

Reply
Share
3 replies by David Friedman and others
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture