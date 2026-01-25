David Friedman’s Substack

Jim in Alaska
30m

Good argument. Faults I find that don't necessarily negate the argument :

Body counts not citizen counts decide how many representatives a state has, the more illegals you're got the louder your voice in D.C.

Aliens may not buy or adapt to American values, even if limited to blue states they might effectively change the character of the nation, for better or worse, in a generation or two.

It has been said that the vast majority (Based on hearsay? Maybe.) are male and of military age. Fifth columns or even first regiments of an invading army?

Christopher F. Hansen
43mEdited

One issue with this is that illegal immigration causes other issues at the federal level. For instance, we have birthright citizenship, so it tends to make the electorate more left-wing. If it were guaranteed that illegal immigrants and their children could never obtain citizenship or vote, maybe people would be more amenable to a federal solution.

Apart from that, I do think we should pass the laws we want and follow the laws we have. The situation with marijuana might be better than the currently available alternatives, but it's not the ideal I would strive for.

As an additional note, we also currently have a "libertarian" solution to this problem - if you feel strongly about living around lots of people without legal permission to live in America, you can move to their country and live there. I think this is a reasonable way to balance the interests of people who have that desire and those who do not.

