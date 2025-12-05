David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
2h

I still trust physics.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Andy G's avatar
Andy G
4h

“Once academics accept the principle that dishonesty is justified if done for the greater good, their work cannot be trusted on any subject with regard to which they have an incentive to misrepresent it.”

The biggest portion of the academy, and the overwhelming fraction of the bureaucrats and university presidents who run same, long ago gave up the mission of “Truth” for the mission of “social justice”.

Even if for many it was never done explicitly or all at once.

No doubt they told themselves they could do both.

Perhaps it is like the frog who sits in the pot of cold water on the stove and slowly boils to death when the heat is turned on.

Even when pointed out to them now that they have abandoned truth, most still refuse to acknowledge so publicly (and I’m not even talking about the radical leftist, pure grievance studies radicals who don’t believe in objective truth, only in power, and would scoff at the premise of your piece).

And I suspect that, Bill Clinton-like, most won’t admit it even to themselves.

Because after all, it depends on what the definition of “is” is…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 David Friedman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture