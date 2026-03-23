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Sean Hazlett's avatar
Sean Hazlett
4h

Slightly off topic, but this reminds me of a story my father shared, his way of ensuring an activity which imposed large costs on him wouldn't be a profitable endeavor.

Across the road from my family home, where my parents still reside, there is a grassy hill. It often has cows grazing and is generally quite aesthetic.

It was sold to a forestry company. They intended to plant trees, harvest them in a few years and leave behind a wasteland.

My father got in contact with the developer. Told him that 'spruce won't grow on that hill, the land isn't suitable for it', the developer disagreed. My father reinterated 'I can assure you, spruce won't grow on that hill', then, the developer understood.

It's still lush and green years later, I suspect it will be as long as he's around.

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Sean Hazlett's avatar
Sean Hazlett
5h

I suspect bargaining wouldn't lead to an efficient outcome.

In my experience humans have strong bias in favour of 'I was here first' sorts of arguments.

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