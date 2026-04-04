David Friedman’s Substack

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TBri's avatar
TBri
2d

I wonder how many people are in prison for things I don't think should be crimes.

...Or, of course, we could simplify our legal system to make fewer things illegal...

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Nick Hounsome's avatar
Nick Hounsome
2d

The problem is not the bargaining over the trial per se, it is over the fact that poor innocents can spend years in prison awaiting trial and richer ones can be found innocent and yet be ruined financially (often after years awaiting trial).

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