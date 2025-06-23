David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Hazlett's avatar
Sean Hazlett
3h

I came up with something similar to the two tank system for my teabag supply.

Reaching into the box and making tea has become automatic, so I never registered when they're getting low until they ran out.

My solution was to have a 'secret' tea supply in a different tin, enough for maybe 3 days. When I run out of my main supply my routine changes and it signals to me that it's time to buy more. Now I rarely end up with 0.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
8h

I like the upside down squeeze containers, but not all contents benefit. The traditional yellow mustard, for instance, apparently separates with thin watery stuff on the bottom; I have to shake the bottle before using, which makes it no better.

I have tried the edge can openers which cut around the side and take off the whole top, and while they do eliminate the sharp edge on the removed top, the removed top no longer drops down inside the can, and the top is still sharp enough to cut open trash bags. I gave up using mine after a week or two.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture