David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
TBri's avatar
TBri
3h

Land, unmixed with human labor, is worth very little. An acre of prime rich land in an ideal climate would provide little more than some firewood, a few herbs, and a few rabbits-worth of meat. How much would a land tax based on that land's ability to support a human be?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Carl Milsted's avatar
Carl Milsted
4h

I was enthralled by the Georgist arguments for a while; then Jim Lark schooled me bigly. Consider a country where the ground rent is distributed to all citizens. One family decides to have small batches of children so that their descendants can have big chunks of the family farm. The other family multiplies like rabbits. The first family gets taxed heavily for the second which did nothing to earn the dividend other than have more babies. Bit of a moral hazard. (This is also a problem with open borders -- which was not part of the discussion.)

The Biblical Jubilee Laws redistributed land by ancestral family. The family that multiplied heavily got small plots of land. The less fecund family got big plots -- enough to rent out until the next Jubilee year. The Law of Moses had a bit population control built in.

Over time I started running other scenarios. Consider a sleepy southern fishing village surrounded by farms. Yankees discover that it would be a great expensive waterfront housing and tourism. Under regular property laws, the farm owners get a windfall for selling off their family farms to the come-heres. Under Georgism, the land taxes hold the sales prices down significantly but force sales do to the brutal land taxes. Georgism is thus genocide lite. (Kicking people off their ancestral lands but not killing them.)

Elsewhere, Georgism penalizes farmers who do not maximize the incomes of their land. Gentleman farms with old growth forests and some beautiful parkland are out. Maxxed out industrial agriculture with monoculture fast grow pines for the wooded area are in.

About the only thing worse is Murray Rothbard's ideas of legitimate property. All "unimproved" property is automatically for the grabbing. Just say goodbye to nature.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture