Andy G
4h

“The fourth lesson was that the European NATO powers were weaker than expected.”

I enjoyed and agree with your first 3 lessons, and in particular agree that they were not obvious and well known beforehand.

But this fourth “lesson” would only be a lesson for those few who thought European NATO “powers” strong. I.e. to me they were indeed about as weak/strong as I expected. And on this topic I claim no great insight whatsoever.

And of course your “possible explanation” for this state of European power is overwhelmingly probable, for anything short of existential risk to a NATO country.

Or really to an OG NATO country.

Which is no doubt why Poland spends so much more on their military.

“We might see a future where the growth of both redistribution and regulation in rich democracies is occasionally interrupted by actual or threatened military conflict with poorer, less democratic countries that see a neighbor both rich and weak as an opportunity for conquest or extortion.”

The above points notwithstanding, I think this suggestion of a possible future is theoretically correct, and I suppose could apply in the future to democratic African states that grow prosperous, but incredibly unlikely with the U.S. as anything remotely like the hegemon we are today, because we won’t allow said conflicts beyond simple border conflicts.

To be clear, I mean this re: aggressors *other than* Russia with its former vassal states. There I see no reason why, as you suggest, those conflicts might not recur repeatedly.

Of course re: future conflicts this just an opinion informed by history and likely incentives for stability of the major power(s) to promote their prosperity, nothing more.

Chartertopia
4h

The punctuated equilibrium nature is about the best I can imagine for the US, EU, and Chinese governments in general. Far as I know, all are running budget deficits as a matter of course. Sooner or later, fiscal reality will put a stop to things, possibly one or a few at first, then all the rest cascading after. I doubt it will be a repeat world war as in the 1930s, but I'm not sure why I think modern institutions will provide a better cushion. What I am sure of is that none will learn any lessons about social spending excesses.

