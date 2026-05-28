David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Bruce Adelstein's avatar
Bruce Adelstein
3h

One potential way around this problem is stricter judicial review of economic legislation. Article I, Section 8 gives Congress the power "to pay the Debts and provide for the common Defence and general Welfare of the United States." But what if the courts put some teeth in the phrase "general welfare"? How was, for example, tobacco price supports spending to promote the general welfare while at the same time the federal government was mandating warning on cigarette packages saying this stuff is addictive and can kill you. Or in David's example, how is mandated or subsidized ethanol production spending to promote the general welfare. Let the government lawyer go into court and explain with a straight face the net benefits of these programs. The only reason it happens now is that these sorts of issues are reviewed under the rational basis test, which is very deferential to the government.

We have some similar examples of this. Section 1 of the Sherman Act restricts "contracts, combinations, and conspiracies" in restraint of free trade. Second 2 restricts monopolization and attempts to monopolize. Not much in the language. But the courts, used various forms of economic analysis to flesh this out. (Good analysis on price fixing in 1940 with Socony-Vacuum. Bad analysis of most Section 1 restraints after that. Good analysis in GTE-Sylvania in 1977, better since then.) But the general point is that federal courts, without explicit statutory are willing to say that we understand economics well enough to send people to prison for price-fixing and things like that. But if a local government (or the federal government for that matter) has a program that does exactly the same thing -- promotes coordination, especially of price, among competitors, the federal court's throw up their hands and say "We are not economic experts. We defer to the expertise of the federal/state/local legislators." and review under the very weak rational basis test. Why not review these programs under a stricter standard? Yes, some deference is appropriate, but not almost complete deference.

One final analogy. Other constitutional rights are reviewed under strict scrutiny, like speech restrictions and free exercise claims. And there is not the level of cynicism in these areas that we see with economic legislation. For example, if the government passes a law that adversely effects a church, and the church is able to have it struck down, people might agree or disagree with the result. But no one says, "Those Methodists. They always get special favors. They are taking advantage of the rest of us." But you frequently see this level of cynicism -- correct or not -- in economic legislation. People are always complaining that special interest groups are using the government to benefit themselves at the expense of the rest of us. A stricter form of judicial review would not only weed out the worst of these programs, but would help ameliorate this cynicism.

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Willy, son of Willy's avatar
Willy, son of Willy
3h

"The right question is “what powers and responsibilities should the government have.”"

This is an important question in some scenarios. The problem I have is that the genie is already out of the bottle. We are not constructing a state from scratch, the state already has powers. Also there are rarely on/off switches for government power. So all we can do is figure it out what should government do with the powers it already has, and prevent it from acquiring more powers.

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