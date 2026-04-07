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John Michener's avatar
John Michener
4h

In some cases kids can do Running Start / College in High School to start the Community College expenses at the school board's expense. My son was one course shy of his Associates when he graduated from High School. But he had targeted the Business School at the University of Washington so all of his course work transferred. After his first quarter he was a Junior and was admitted to the Business College. He had his MS by the time he was 21 in MIS - Data Security. Major savings in money and time.

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Frank's avatar
Frank
5hEdited

Brings back memories. Forgive me, I've got to relate a few not completely irrelevant anecdotes.

Last year in High School [1966, age 16] in New York City, I got wind of the phenomenon that people went "out of town" to go to college. I put this to my father. He cracked up! He said: I have only one question. Who is going to pay for this?

So, off I went to Hunter College, living at home. [CCNY didn't take me. Hunter was only number two at CUNY.] I even had a Regent's Scholarship from the State of New York. My chance to live the life I sought came as I could study abroad in senior year. There were all kinds of hoops to jump through the year before.

One was an interview with the chair of the German department. He very wisely asked me if there was any economics in Goethe's Faust II. Of course, the currency reform! [Backing was land.] I then knew that Faust II was good for something.

The last one was an interview with about four or five department chairs. One was a psychologist, a woman. She asked me if I thought I could handle living alone [in much more elaborate jargon]. My facial expression must have shown I did not understand the question. Another chair piped in and said: She's asking if you are ready for a bachelor's existence. I answered: That's the most attractive reason for going! General mirth, except for the psychologist.

Many years later we sent our daughter to VaTech, the best state school that accepted her. [Daughter had voice, but my wife let me dictate the marching orders.] I later checked the state contribution to the budget. It was about one quarter at the time, so a 33.3% tuition subsidy IIRC. Sticker price not outrageous, though.

A good time was had by all.

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