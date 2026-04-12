David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Richard Bicker's avatar
Richard Bicker
1h

Hope you have a wonderful and productive visit. Best wishes.

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Chartertopia
1h

I hope that Athens talk on "Legal Systems Very Different From Ours" includes a discussion of your Athens chapter, and has a good Q&A session, and we can get some report of it or a video or audio of it. That was a fun chapter. Heck, they are all, but talking about the Athens chapter in Athens would be extra interesting.

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