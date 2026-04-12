I am flying to Europe Monday for a speaking trip; it occurred to me that some of my readers might be in cities I am speaking in. Here is my schedule; I will fill in more information about where, when, and how to attend when I get it.

April 15th, Paris, National Assembly, The Economist’s Case for Liberty

April 16th, Zurich, Law Without the State Promotional flyer and Instagram post

18:30-19:45 Rämistrasse 71, 8006 Zürich, Universität Zürich (UZH) Room: KOL-F-109

April 18th, Athens, SuiHub Athens, starting at 18:00, Legal systems very different from ours

The talk is open to those interested on Eventbrite

April 20th, Krakow University of Economics, Law Without the State

April 23, Vienna, Market Failure: An Argument Both For and Against Government

6:30 PM (central Vienna, exact venue confirmed upon registration)

Talk is open to everyone, registration required. Registration

Contact:kontakt@nibelungenklub.com +49 157 78275879

Hosted by Nibelungenklub Vienna.

April 24th-26th Madrid, Libertycon, European Students for Liberty

Saturday April 25, 17:30-18:15: Radical Visions for Liberty, a panel with Bryan Caplan at Novotel Madrid Center

Sunday April 26, 12:40-13:20: What Economics Has to Do With law at TRUSS Madrid

April 27th Oxford, Market Failure: An Argument Both For and Against Government

Interested readers who do not happen to be in the right city at the right time can find a large collection of past talks on my web page, where some of these may eventually show up.