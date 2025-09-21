David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William H Stoddard's avatar
William H Stoddard
just now

I've always liked this one:

Two economists are walking down the street. One pauses, staring down, and say, "That's a fifty dollar bill!" The other one says, "Don't be silly. If there were a fifty dollar bill on the sidewalk someone would have picked it up." The first one says, "Oh, of course, you're right," and they walk on.

I'm not sure if this *teaches* economics but it teaches something related to economics. Perhaps that you should not assume economic equilibrium in a dynamic situation?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture