David Friedman’s Substack

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Jacob's Ledger's avatar
Jacob's Ledger
10h

Glad you had a good time! Spending a whole night at the airport sounds like a nightmare to me (and I'm 36). Can only imagine how physically taxing that was.

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Geran Kostecki's avatar
Geran Kostecki
2h

Am I reading correctly you consume several 2L bottles of coke per day?

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