Prague 4/26-27, Libertycon
Copenhagen 4/28-29, CEPOS premises, 4/29, 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Santiago de Compostella 4/30
Rome 5/5
Cambridge 5/6
London, IEA, 5/7
London, ASI, 5/8
Oxford 5/9
When I have more information on the talks I will post it here.
There is a four day hole in my schedule from 5/1 to 5/4, starting in Spain and ending in Italy. If anyone would like to arrange an informal talk, dinner, meetup, … in either country or Portugal, let me know.
I will be at Oxford on 5/9 - would love to see your talk!