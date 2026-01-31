I have posted on my three favorite poets but there are many others I like. Here are some of them:

Perhaps his most accessible poem:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Spring and Fall to a young child Márgarét, áre you gríeving Over Goldengrove unleaving? Leáves like the things of man, you With your fresh thoughts care for, can you? Ah! ás the heart grows older It will come to such sights colder By and by, nor spare a sigh Though worlds of wanwood leafmeal lie; And yet you wíll weep and know why. Now no matter, child, the name: Sórrow’s spríngs áre the same. Nor mouth had, no nor mind, expressed What heart heard of, ghost guessed: It ís the blight man was born for, It is Margaret you mourn for.

And one of the most poetically impressive:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published The Windhover To Christ our Lord I caught this morning morning's minion, king- dom of daylight's dauphin, dapple-dawn-drawn Falcon, in his riding Of the rolling level underneath him steady air, and striding High there, how he rung upon the rein of a wimpling wing In his ecstasy! then off, off forth on swing, As a skate's heel sweeps smooth on a bow-bend: the hurl and gliding Rebuffed the big wind. My heart in hiding Stirred for a bird, – the achieve of, the mastery of the thing! Brute beauty and valour and act, oh, air, pride, plume, here Buckle! AND the fire that breaks from thee then, a billion Times told lovelier, more dangerous, O my chevalier! No wonder of it: shéer plód makes plough down sillion Shine, and blue-bleak embers, ah my dear, Fall, gall themselves, and gash gold-vermilion.

Two other good ones:

Hopkins drunk. Also much less Christian than the Jesuit.

I once audited a class on modern poetry by Elder Olson, who had the magical power to make poems by Thomas make sense. I don’t, so will limit myself to one that does. It is a villanelle, I think the only well known modern villanelle. The villanelle is an interesting form; once you finish the first verse the poem is half written.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Do not go gentle into that good night Do not go gentle into that good night, Old age should burn and rave at close of day; Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Though wise men at their end know dark is right, Because their words had forked no lightning they Do not go gentle into that good night. Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay, Rage, rage against the dying of the light. Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight, And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way, Do not go gentle into that good night. Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay, Rage, rage against the dying of the light. And you, my father, there on the sad height, Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray. Do not go gentle into that good night. Rage, rage against the dying of the light.

William Butler Yeats

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Down By the Salley Gardens Down by the salley gardens my love and I did meet; She passed the salley gardens with little snow-white feet. She bid me take love easy, as the leaves grow on the tree; But I, being young and foolish, with her would not agree. In a field by the river my love and I did stand, And on my leaning shoulder she laid her snow-white hand. She bid me take life easy, as the grass grows on the weirs; But I was young and foolish, and now am full of tears.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published An Irish Airman foresees his Death I know that I shall meet my fate Somewhere among the clouds above; Those that I fight I do not hate, Those that I guard I do not love; My country is Kiltartan Cross, My countrymen Kiltartan’s poor, No likely end could bring them loss Or leave them happier than before. Nor law, nor duty bade me fight, Nor public men, nor cheering crowds, A lonely impulse of delight Drove to this tumult in the clouds; I balanced all, brought all to mind, The years to come seemed waste of breath, A waste of breath the years behind In balance with this life, this death.

Longer, puzzling, and very good:

A.E. Housman:

His tribute to the old British professional army, destroyed at the beginning of WWI:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Epitaph on an Army of Mercenaries These, in the days when heaven was falling, The hour when earth's foundations fled, Followed their mercenary calling And took their wages and are dead. Their shoulders held the sky suspended; They stood, and the earth's foundations stay; What God abandoned, these defended, And saved the sum of things for pay.

My favorite Housman poem is a defense of the dark tone of his poetry:

More typical of the work that made him famous:

From his late work:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Her Strong Enchantments Failing Her strong enchantments failing, Her towers of fear in wreck, Her limbecks dried of poisons And the knife at her neck, The Queen of air and darkness Begins to shrill and cry, 'O young man, O my slayer, To-morrow you shall die.' O Queen of air and darkness, I think 'tis truth you say, And I shall die tomorrow; But you will die to-day.

I end with two lesser Kiplings, both of whom I am fond of:

Robert Service:

Banjo Patterson

And a poem by a poet from whom I know nothing else.

