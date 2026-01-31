My Other Favorite Poets
I have posted on my three favorite poets but there are many others I like. Here are some of them:
Gerard Manly Hopkins
Perhaps his most accessible poem:
Thanks for reading David Friedman’s Substack! Subscribe for free to receive new posts.
Spring and Fall
to a young child
Márgarét, áre you gríeving
Over Goldengrove unleaving?
Leáves like the things of man, you
With your fresh thoughts care for, can you?
Ah! ás the heart grows older
It will come to such sights colder
By and by, nor spare a sigh
Though worlds of wanwood leafmeal lie;
And yet you wíll weep and know why.
Now no matter, child, the name:
Sórrow’s spríngs áre the same.
Nor mouth had, no nor mind, expressed
What heart heard of, ghost guessed:
It ís the blight man was born for,
It is Margaret you mourn for.
And one of the most poetically impressive:
The Windhover
To Christ our Lord
I caught this morning morning's minion, king-
dom of daylight's dauphin, dapple-dawn-drawn Falcon, in his riding
Of the rolling level underneath him steady air, and striding
High there, how he rung upon the rein of a wimpling wing
In his ecstasy! then off, off forth on swing,
As a skate's heel sweeps smooth on a bow-bend: the hurl and gliding
Rebuffed the big wind. My heart in hiding
Stirred for a bird, – the achieve of, the mastery of the thing!
Brute beauty and valour and act, oh, air, pride, plume, here
Buckle! AND the fire that breaks from thee then, a billion
Times told lovelier, more dangerous, O my chevalier!
No wonder of it: shéer plód makes plough down sillion
Shine, and blue-bleak embers, ah my dear,
Fall, gall themselves, and gash gold-vermilion.
Two other good ones:
Dylan Thomas
Hopkins drunk. Also much less Christian than the Jesuit.
I once audited a class on modern poetry by Elder Olson, who had the magical power to make poems by Thomas make sense. I don’t, so will limit myself to one that does. It is a villanelle, I think the only well known modern villanelle. The villanelle is an interesting form; once you finish the first verse the poem is half written.1
Do not go gentle into that good night
Do not go gentle into that good night,
Old age should burn and rave at close of day;
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Though wise men at their end know dark is right,
Because their words had forked no lightning they
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Good men, the last wave by, crying how bright
Their frail deeds might have danced in a green bay,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
Wild men who caught and sang the sun in flight,
And learn, too late, they grieved it on its way,
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Grave men, near death, who see with blinding sight
Blind eyes could blaze like meteors and be gay,
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
And you, my father, there on the sad height,
Curse, bless, me now with your fierce tears, I pray.
Do not go gentle into that good night.
Rage, rage against the dying of the light.
William Butler Yeats
Down By the Salley Gardens
Down by the salley gardens
my love and I did meet;
She passed the salley gardens
with little snow-white feet.
She bid me take love easy,
as the leaves grow on the tree;
But I, being young and foolish,
with her would not agree.
In a field by the river
my love and I did stand,
And on my leaning shoulder
she laid her snow-white hand.
She bid me take life easy,
as the grass grows on the weirs;
But I was young and foolish,
and now am full of tears.
An Irish Airman foresees his Death
I know that I shall meet my fate
Somewhere among the clouds above;
Those that I fight I do not hate,
Those that I guard I do not love;
My country is Kiltartan Cross,
My countrymen Kiltartan’s poor,
No likely end could bring them loss
Or leave them happier than before.
Nor law, nor duty bade me fight,
Nor public men, nor cheering crowds,
A lonely impulse of delight
Drove to this tumult in the clouds;
I balanced all, brought all to mind,
The years to come seemed waste of breath,
A waste of breath the years behind
In balance with this life, this death.
Longer, puzzling, and very good:
A.E. Housman:
His tribute to the old British professional army, destroyed at the beginning of WWI:
Epitaph on an Army of Mercenaries
These, in the days when heaven was falling,
The hour when earth's foundations fled,
Followed their mercenary calling
And took their wages and are dead.
Their shoulders held the sky suspended;
They stood, and the earth's foundations stay;
What God abandoned, these defended,
And saved the sum of things for pay.
My favorite Housman poem is a defense of the dark tone of his poetry:
More typical of the work that made him famous:
From his late work:
Her Strong Enchantments Failing
Her strong enchantments failing,
Her towers of fear in wreck,
Her limbecks dried of poisons
And the knife at her neck,
The Queen of air and darkness
Begins to shrill and cry,
'O young man, O my slayer,
To-morrow you shall die.'
O Queen of air and darkness,
I think 'tis truth you say,
And I shall die tomorrow;
But you will die to-day.
I end with two lesser Kiplings, both of whom I am fond of:
Robert Service:
Banjo Patterson
And a poem by a poet from whom I know nothing else.
My web page, with the full text of multiple books and articles and much else
Past posts, sorted by topic
A search bar for past posts and much of my other writing
I like all those you name except Robert Service, whom I don't much care for, and Banjo Patterson, whom I've never heard of.
The one you link as "They Flee from Me" is by Thomas Wyatt, as I think you must know, as it's one the page you link to. He was a younger man in the court of Henry VIII, and there are rumors that he was in love with Ann Boleyn. On the other hand, I've seen the poem that most seems to evidence this, "Whoso list to hunt," attributed to an Italian poet whom Wyatt translated (but on the other other hand, he might have translated a poem because it fit his situation and expressed his feelings). I like "Whoso list to hunt" and "Madam, withouten many words" nearly as much as "They flee from me," and recommend them to you.
From Yeats, I find "Sailing to Byzantium" interesting, as a poem about uploading written long before the transhumanists started dreaming of it. But I think the one that most touches me is "John Kinsella's Lament for Mrs. Mary Moore," with its mixture of comedy and grief, and its refrain "What shall I do for pretty girls/Now my old bawd is dead."
As for Housman, I like nearly everything of his, but I think particularly highly of "Loveliest of Trees" (in fact I recommended it to my sister, who composed music for it). It's almost a perfect Japanese poem in English.
If you like villanelle's I must recommend to you William Empson's "Slowly the poison the whole blood stream fills," an almost science fictional poem (it refers to the theory of aging that Heinlein relied on in Methuselah's Children).
I've Yeats, Hopkins and Banjo on my shelves. smatterings of the others in anthologies.
Robert Service got me kicked out of the Malamute Saloon in Ester, Alaska. A performer was reciting Dangerous Dan McGrew, my wife and my friend's wife both started reciting along with him, word for word, perfect cadence but the management took offense and strongly worded a request we depart. Oh well, grin.