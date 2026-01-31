David Friedman’s Substack

William H Stoddard
18h

I like all those you name except Robert Service, whom I don't much care for, and Banjo Patterson, whom I've never heard of.

The one you link as "They Flee from Me" is by Thomas Wyatt, as I think you must know, as it's one the page you link to. He was a younger man in the court of Henry VIII, and there are rumors that he was in love with Ann Boleyn. On the other hand, I've seen the poem that most seems to evidence this, "Whoso list to hunt," attributed to an Italian poet whom Wyatt translated (but on the other other hand, he might have translated a poem because it fit his situation and expressed his feelings). I like "Whoso list to hunt" and "Madam, withouten many words" nearly as much as "They flee from me," and recommend them to you.

From Yeats, I find "Sailing to Byzantium" interesting, as a poem about uploading written long before the transhumanists started dreaming of it. But I think the one that most touches me is "John Kinsella's Lament for Mrs. Mary Moore," with its mixture of comedy and grief, and its refrain "What shall I do for pretty girls/Now my old bawd is dead."

As for Housman, I like nearly everything of his, but I think particularly highly of "Loveliest of Trees" (in fact I recommended it to my sister, who composed music for it). It's almost a perfect Japanese poem in English.

If you like villanelle's I must recommend to you William Empson's "Slowly the poison the whole blood stream fills," an almost science fictional poem (it refers to the theory of aging that Heinlein relied on in Methuselah's Children).

Jim in Alaska
8h

I've Yeats, Hopkins and Banjo on my shelves. smatterings of the others in anthologies.

Robert Service got me kicked out of the Malamute Saloon in Ester, Alaska. A performer was reciting Dangerous Dan McGrew, my wife and my friend's wife both started reciting along with him, word for word, perfect cadence but the management took offense and strongly worded a request we depart. Oh well, grin.

