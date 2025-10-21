David Friedman’s Substack

Arnold Kling
7h

In the 1970s, the WSJ editorial page was vociferous in advocating for the use of torts instead of regulations, i.e. using liability rules rather than property rules. Decades later, they complained about tort lawyers driving up business costs. They might have done better to have thought in terms of your distinction all along.

Gian
5h

Surely liability is consequent to property assignment?

I am liable to you for damaging something only because that thing is your property.

So, the liability rules and property rules are not independent things but property is fundamental and liability derives from property.

