David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Josh Lee's avatar
Josh Lee
43m

What cultural changes might create stronger incentives for climate scientists to speak up, even at risk to their careers?

Robin Hanson recently pointed out that fields like finance and engineering are strongly oriented toward objective truth-hunting. Even outside of science, I’d add things like video game guides, where authors have to be vocally truth-seeking because inaccuracies are quickly exposed by players online.

Can anyone think of other domains like these? I’m putting together a list:)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Frank's avatar
Frank
21m

I find it fascinating when physical scientists speak out about societal developments. Our own David Friedman aside, they have no formal understanding of economics, but they understand stuff! David Lindzen is not the first such I've come across, but I've heard and seen him most on youtube. He has stated quite clearly that the rot began when the government money started pouring in. I can't attest the date mentioned, but probably 1985.

This suggests a simple solution to improve the science of climate -- cut funding, and its quality will improve! If it doesn't work, cut funding some more ... .

In economic jargon, the Law of Diminishing Returns can be a vast understatement! :-)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture