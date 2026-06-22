David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Frank's avatar
Frank
14h

Thoughtful and thought provoking, as always. As you say, this is the addiction issue writ large.

I would add another consideration. Alcohol, cigarettes, and even opioids, to say nothing of Michelin starred food, can be enjoyed in moderation without leading to debilitation or death. Only some will be afflicted with a virulent strain of addiction. It would be no different for a happiness pill.

Politics and policy can tolerate or promote the development of institutions that channel the addiction into a less harmful direction. I'm thinking humanity has had a couple of thousand years to deal with alcohol. Some societies do it successfully. Outright bans on fun aren't one of the channels.

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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
14h

The choice is simple to me: maximum liberty provides maximum flexibility in dealing with upsets to the status quo. Regulations lock in yesterday's status quo at the expense of that flexibility.

The worst that can happen with my individual liberty going astray is that I go on a crime spree and either die or get locked away. But few people go on crime sprees, even fewer victims die from them. Whereas the worst that can happen with government is stalemate and far more deaths from lack of progress, over-regulation, and enforcing yesterday's status quo.

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