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Dave92f1's avatar
Dave92f1
6h

For some decades, I felt that the patent system did more to deter innovation (by threat of company-killing lawsuit) than to promote it. (At least outside the pharmaceutical industry.)

I eventually changed my mind. Without patent protection against low-effort knock-offs, it can be really difficult for small firms to get VC funding.

But you're correct - patent trolls are a huge problem. I was on the H.264 video codec standardization comittee. The more recent standards have been held up by fights between the dozens of patent holders who can't agree on terms - a huge problem. I suspect we need a must-license-on-RAND-terms rule, at least for patents applying to formally standardized tech.

https://nerdfever.com/the-only-good-patent-is-an-expired-patent/

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Steeven's avatar
Steeven
5h

How were non-practicing entities dealt with in iceland? They didn't have patents (assuming), so I'm assuming that once you get sufficiently annoying, somebody just kills you?

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