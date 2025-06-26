David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cristian Vimer's avatar
Cristian Vimer
2d

This article makes me sad, especially the part about kids. The main reason I never attended Porcfest, (but I paid almost every year, just to contribute a little) is the timing. Most public schools (at least in NY where I live) don't finish the school year until the end of June, barely missing the Porcfest week. I know, I shouldn't have my daughter in a public school, hehe, but I don't have many reasonable options around here and I don't want to get her in trouble for missing school. I'm not sure what the reasons are behind these dates, but I'm sure they would get more families with kids if they moved it to July.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by David Friedman and others
William H Stoddard's avatar
William H Stoddard
2d

The account of the children in attendance makes me think of Mackey Chandler's April series, which envisions children in an orbital habitat being raised in a very free range style, and goes on from there.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 David Friedman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture