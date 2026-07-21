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John Michener's avatar
John Michener
8h

As for the nightime ventilation cooling, I speak from personal experience. 40+ years ago I lived in Princeton NJ. I put a big attic fan into the attic and would open the house windows and turn that fan on to cool the house in the summer.

It worked quite well

But! Everything hot damp. Water would condense on the basement floor and I ended up with books on the bookshelves on the second floor molding. I have mold allergies and I could not go into the room, let alone pick up a book and read.

I put in central air with an electrostatic air filter and the humidity and allergy problems went away. I have been using central air ever since - it can be expensive but I stay healthier.

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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
8h

“National governments adopt policies costing billions of dollars in the attempt to slow climate change, do nothing substantial to slow AI or make its consequences less threatening.”

Be careful what you wish for! I don’t think that politicians of either camp will let this “crisis” go to waste.

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