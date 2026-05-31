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Chartertopia's avatar
Chartertopia
15h

Almost all concern whether government should be able to XXX. The answer to all those is NO, they are none of the government's business.

The second question, about firearms, is not stated expressly as "should government be able to restrict firearms", but it is, and the answer is NO, it is none of the government's business.

The 3rd/4th questions are phrased oddly; I am going to assume "economic change" means "caused by government", and the answer is that government should have no control over economic change, with the cynical observation that government economic change would never achieve what was intended and is all the more reason to just butt out.

I'm with Chuck37. As bad as current Republicans are, they are Trump Republicans and he will be out of office in 2+ years, while current Democrats have been worse for a long time and show no signs of giving up their woke ideology. Whatever abundance Democrats are, remaining in the Democratic party shows they'd choose woke over Trump, and that disqualifies them from my consideration. Woke has done far more lasting damage to society than Trump.

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Chuck37's avatar
Chuck37
16h

From my perspective all the questions you listed would pretty much be answered in the affirmative by Republicans except possibly the last few, and almost none by Democrats, even "abundance" Democrats. I think even most Trumpians would answer yes to most, although I don't have much interaction with guys who were Democrats and switched just for Trump.

I commented on your previous post and I still think the abundance Dems aren't really a thing. Because that would basically make them economic Republicans (and I'll note in passing that I see little libertarian-ness in modern liberal social policy). When it comes down to it, they will still pick DEI or "the climate" or whatever over other considerations. And in my bubble there still isn't *that* huge of a problem with Trump era R's on economics, tariffs notwithstanding. For the most part, they are still going to be your best bet if you want to run a business with the government off your back, low taxes, regulation, DEI policy and all the rest.

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