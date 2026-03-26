David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Frank's avatar
Frank
8h

Your rules for achieving a balanced budget through a proportional cut is very attractive as it gets around "the sabotage theory of bureaucracy", in which a voluntary cut will be made in the most politically sensitive area. The current TSA withholding of funds is a wonderful political, not a bureaucratic, example of that.

I do wonder whether chaos would not break out, though. Every department knows the proportionality rule. So it's best to request an absurd budget allocation. All do this, and there's a bigger proportional cut, of course. But the absurdest request gets cut least.

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Jon's avatar
Jon
9h

The behavior of other primates suggests that copulating in private is associated with sexual exclusivity. Easier to keep rivals away if you cover up your women and copulate in private.

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