David Friedman’s Substack

David Friedman’s Substack

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Chuck37's avatar
Chuck37
14h

I'll just point out that with respect to trans stuff it has moved WAY past me being able to simply let people do their thing and not try to change them, as you say. Me being required to address men as "her" does require something of me. In my workplace I have to participate since management itself is either complicit or feeling bullied by the larger cultural move. Having men in women's spaces (and sports) and teaching my kids things that are untrue actively involves people. From my own perspective I simply hate being preached to and gaslit by the overbearing group who run the media and institutions. I feel the need to fight back on those grounds alone.

Anyone who perceives this issue as people just trying to do their own thing without being harassed is either disingenuous or not paying attention.

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Daniel Melgar's avatar
Daniel Melgar
13hEdited

“If we define gender by genitals, hermaphrodites are both male and female, eunuchs in some sense neither. If we define it by DNA, some apparent males are female, some females male. Some are neither XX nor XY, some both.”

You say “some” for each category, but the reality is that even the word “few” doesn’t correctly measure how small the number of individuals are who belong to these groups.

Because medical researchers disagree on what exactly qualifies as "intersex," the overall percentage depends entirely on how broadly you define the term.

1.7% (Broad Definition): Calculated by biologist Anne Fausto-Sterling, this includes anyone whose chromosomes, genitals, or hormones deviate from standard male or female "ideals".

0.018% (Narrow Definition): Calculated by psychologist Leonard Sax, this only includes individuals where chromosomal sex explicitly contradicts physical sex, or where genitals are entirely unclassifiable.

47,XXY (Klinefelter Syndrome): Affects roughly 0.15% to 0.20% of males (about 1 in 500 to 1 in 660 male births). These individuals have male anatomy but carry an extra X chromosome.

45,X (Turner Syndrome): Affects roughly 0.05% of females (about 1 in 2,000 female births). These individuals are born with only one X chromosome.

47,XXX (Triple X) & 47,XYY Syndromes: Each affects roughly 0.10% of their respective sexes (about 1 in 1,000 births).

Androgen Insensitivity Syndrome (AIS): Affects roughly 0.0076% of individuals (about 1 in 13,000 births). A person with XY chromosomes is born with external female anatomy because their body's cells cannot process male hormones.

Late-Onset Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia (LOCAH): Affects roughly 1.5% of the population. This genetic enzyme deficiency causes an overproduction of male hormones later in life. It accounts for the vast majority (88%) of Fausto-Sterling's 1.7% figure, though critics argue it shouldn't be counted since it does not usually cause ambiguous genitalia at birth.

Ambiguous Genitalia: Affects roughly 0.05% to 0.10% of births (1 in 1,000 to 1 in 2,000). This is when a baby is born with genitals that cannot be cleanly categorized as male or female by medical staff.

True Hermaphroditism (Ovotesticular DSD): Affects roughly 0.0012% of births (about 1 in 83,000). This is an incredibly rare condition where an individual is born with both ovarian and testicular tissue.

Tetragametic Chimerism: Exceedingly rare, with fewer than 100 documented cases in medical history. This occurs when two separate fertilized eggs fuse together in the womb, resulting in a single individual who possesses two entirely distinct sets of DNA (which can include a mix of XX and XY cells).

Eunuchs:

0% at birth: This condition is entirely artificial and surgical. Because it is a physical modification rather than an innate biological condition, it does not have a natural birth incidence rate.

Why is it so hard to just say males have XY chromosomes and women have XX chromosomes—in fact, 99.8% do!

That doesn’t sound like “some” don’t—that’s almost none.

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