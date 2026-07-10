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Steven Landsburg's avatar
Steven Landsburg
3h

I recently ate a reasonably upscale sushi restaurant with the following pricing strategy: For a single price (which I don't remember, but I think it was about $50) you could order as many items off the menu as you wanted, in any quantity you wanted. (There were many items on the menu in about the $20 range.) There were only two rules: First, you have to order everything up front; there's no deciding to order more after you've finished your first plate. Second, you agree to pay an enormous fine for anything you don't finish. I was delighted, partly because it's so very rare to see any attempt at creative pricing in restaurants.

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Phil's avatar
Phil
3h

Here's one reason I can think of. The table rental is also a function of how slow the service is or how slow the kitchen is and these are more likely when the restaurant is close to or at capacity. And who gets the rental charge, the server who loses out on tips or the owner who loses food sales.

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